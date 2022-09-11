On Thursday after Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles, the Prince of Wales became King Charles III.

Since then he has had his proclamation ceremony, met the public and had an audience with Liz Truss, the Prime Minister.

In his address, King Charles III said: "I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.