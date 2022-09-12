Queen's children perform Vigil of the Princes

The Queen's four children have been carrying out the traditional Vigil of the Princes around the coffin of their late mother in St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

The symbolic move sees four people - in this case King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward - position themselves at each side of the coffin to stand guard for a short time.

The Princess Royal's appearance has made her the first woman to be part of the vigil, which has until now been carried out by male-only members of the Royal Family.