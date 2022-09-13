King Charles III has made his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch.

The King and Camilla, the Queen consort were greeted on arrival at Belfast airport before driving to Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

His Majesty held private audiences with political figures, including the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris.

The visit concluded with a service of prayer and reflection in Belfast's St Anne's Cathedral, which was attended by Prime Minister Liz Truss and the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins.