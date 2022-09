The Queen's coffin will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday to lie in state for four days, so the public can pay their final respects.

This video shows the route it will take.

On Monday, the coffin will be moved to nearby Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

