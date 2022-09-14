King Charles III became frustrated with a leaking pen when signing a book at Hillsborough Castle, an official residence in Northern Ireland.

Camilla, Queen Consort, also commented on how the pen was leaking.

The King has been enduring a gruelling schedule since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on 8 September and has been performing ceremonial duties throughout the United Kingdom since then.

