Queen's coffin carried to the State Gun Carriage

A bearer party found by the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, lifts the Queen's coffin from the catafalque in Westminster Hall and carries it in procession to the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy.

The state gun carriage is a field gun carriage that has been in the care of the Royal Navy since 1901, when it was removed from active service for the funeral of Queen Victoria.

It was also used for the funerals of King Edward VII, King George V, King George VI, Winston Churchill, and Lord Louis Mountbatten.