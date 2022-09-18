The Queen Consort has paid tribute to the Queen, recalling her "wonderful blue eyes" and saying she would "always remember her smile".

Camilla told the BBC how Queen Elizabeth II carved out her own role for many years in the "difficult position" of being a "solitary woman" in a male-dominated world.

On the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February, the Queen endorsed the then-Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when the time came.