The Queen's state funeral will take place at 11:00 BST this coming Monday. It will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, the historic church where Britain's kings and queens are crowned.

The BBC's Reeta Chakrabarti spoke to the man leading the funeral, Dean of Westminster the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE. He told her that the funeral would be an opportunity to mourn and give thanks for the Queen's "extraordinary life".

Although he has not commented on the exact timetable of the service, he told the BBC viewers must remember that the funeral would be a "deeply personal" family affair.