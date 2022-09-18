The Queen's eight grandchildren have taken part in a vigil, standing beside her coffin in Westminster Hall. Their parents performed a vigil twice in the last week.

Their late grandmother is lying in state ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

Princes William and Harry wore military attire. The rest, - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn - all wore black.

This is the first time in history a monarch’s grandchildren will perform what is traditionally known as the Vigil of the Princes.

