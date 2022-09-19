Queen's coffin carried to funeral service

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is transported from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

The state gun carriage carrying the coffin was accompanied by the King and the Prince of Wales, as well as other senior Royals, members of the Queen's household and a band of 200 musicians.

