Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest following a private burial ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the monarch's funeral in Westminster Abbey in London.

Huge crowds then lined the route as her coffin was taken on a gun carriage through London and then by hearse to Windsor.

The Queen was buried alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and her father, mother and sister.

