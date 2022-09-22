William and Kate thank Windsor staff and volunteers
The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and staff who worked at the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle.
It's the first time William and Kate have been seen since the late monarch's funeral.
The pair will pass on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George's Chapel on Monday afternoon.
The prince and princess arrived dressed in black as they continue to observe the royal mourning period which lasts until Monday.