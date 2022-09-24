The chancellor has unveiled what he claims are the biggest tax cuts in a generation.

The basic rate of income tax has been reduced - and a rise in National Insurance is reversed.

The cap on bankers' bonuses has also been lifted, and a planned rise in corporation tax scrapped.

The BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, explains what these changes mean for those across the income scale.

