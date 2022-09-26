Rugby League star Kevin Sinfield has launched his most difficult challenge yet to raise money for motor neurone disease research.

He’s already raised more than £5m, inspired by his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow who is living with the disease.

For his latest challenge, he’ll run seven ultra marathons in seven days, starting on 13 November.

BBC Breakfast interviewed Sinfield and Burrow, together with former Scottish rugby union player Doddie Weir, who has also been diagnosed with the disease.

