An investigation by the BBC’s Panorama programme has exposed what is described as a toxic culture at one of the UK’s largest mental health hospitals.

An undercover reporter working at the Edenfield Centre near Manchester filmed patients being mocked, inappropriately restrained and enduring long periods of seclusion in small, bare rooms.

The NHS-run hospital says it has taken immediate action to safeguard patients, and that some staff have been suspended. It's also commissioned an independent clinical review.

BBC Panorama Undercover Hospital: Patients at Risk is on BBC One at 9pm and on BBC iPlayer afterwards.