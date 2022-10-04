Former footballer turned football pundit Alex Scott has spoken to the BBC about the abuse she says she, her brother and her mother faced when she was a child, at the hands of her father.

Ms Scott spoke to Woman's Hour host, Emma Barnett just one day after her father appeared in the Daily Mail, denying that he had ever abused his daughter or other family members.

In the emotional interview Ms Scott said that she wished she had used her voice earlier, to help her mother and other women in abusive relationships.

Her parents split up when she was seven and her brother Ronnie was nine.