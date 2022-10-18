Tackling construction's mental health crisis

There is a higher rate of suicide in construction than any other UK industry, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The rate is twice as much as other occupations on the list that also had higher rates of suicide, such as drivers in the road transport industry and those working in storage facilities.

Steve Kerslake, from Essex, wants to change the way the industry deals with the mental health of its workers.

He acknowledges getting construction workers to talk about their issues is hard, but says focusing on sport can open up the floodgates and get workers the help they need.

