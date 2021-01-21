'I think the floor could go at any time'

Tenants in privately rented homes who complain of dangerous or potentially deadly faults are often let down by councils, a BBC investigation suggests.

When landlords fail to fix hazards - including serious faults that pose an immediate risk to people - councils in England have a legal duty to act.

The LGA, representing councils, says formal enforcement is a "last resort".

Blackpool resident Paul Smith lives in a flat that he worries puts him at serious risk.

Blackpool Council said it inspected Paul's house in response to his complaint. Officers sent a schedule to complete the work to his landlord, in June this year.

Since that was not acted upon, the council has now imposed an improvement notice, which sets out a timeframe for action.