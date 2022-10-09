Molly Russell dad calls for social media change

The father of Molly Russell has said: "The corporate culture at social media platforms must change if safety is to come about."

In an interview on BBC Breakfast, Ian Russell discussed what he wants other families to learn from Molly's story and that communication is key.

An recent inquest found social media material contributed "more than minimally" to 14-year-old Molly's suicide in 2017.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.