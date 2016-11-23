Mother of boy killed on railway launches safety film
The mother of a boy who was electrocuted at a rail deport has launched a film to warn of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network.
Liz Ballantyne worked with Network Rail to create the video that sees a young actor play her son.
It recreates what happened on the last day of her son's life.
Eleven-year-old Harrison Ballantyne was playing football with his friends in a public area near the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in 2017.
When the ball was kicked too far he tried to retrieve it; he climbed over a fence onto a rail freight where he received an electric shock from an overhead cable.
Read more: Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot