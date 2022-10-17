Watch: Hong Kong protester beaten up in China consulate grounds

A Hong Kong pro-democracy protester was dragged into the Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester and beaten up.

An unidentified men left the consulate and forced a man into the grounds, before he was able to escape with the help of other demonstrators and the police.

A spokesperson for the consulate said protesters had displayed an insulting portrait of China's president.

Greater Manchester Police say a live investigation is being carried out.

Video by BBC Chinese