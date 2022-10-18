A British MP has said a senior Chinese diplomat was involved in violence against protesters at the consulate in Manchester on Sunday.

In Parliament, Alicia Kearns said the Chinese consul-general was seen "ripping down posters and peaceful protest".

China has not commented on Zheng Xiyuan's alleged involvement.

But spokesman Wang Wenbin said people had "illegally entered" the grounds and any country's diplomats would have taken "necessary measures" to protect their premises.

Foreign Office minister Jesse Norman responded to Ms Kearn's accusation saying the government had issued a summons to the Chinese ambassador's deputy for an explanation.

