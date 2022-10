Harry Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles made a statement outside the Old Bailey after Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty via videolink, to causing his death by careless driving.

Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

His mother Charlotte Charles said she had now completed her promise to him.

