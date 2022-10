The UK's most premature twins to survive, born at 22 weeks and five days, have just turned turned one year old.

Harry and Harley spent five months in intensive care and weren't expected to live. Parents Jade and Steve spoke to BBC Breakfast about their experience over the past year.

