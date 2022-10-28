Jemma Mitchell has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years for the murder and decapitation of her friend Mee Kuen Chong.

At the Old Bailey, Judge Richard Marks KC handed down the sentence - which is the first televised sentencing of a woman and also for the crime of murder in England and Wales.

Mitchell killed Ms Chong at the 67-year-old's north-west London home, then put her body inside a suitcase and drove it to Salcombe in Devon to dump it.

She forged Ms Chong's will in an attempt to gain money for renovations to her home.