Manchester Arena Inquiry: Chairman speaks of 'heartbreaking evidence'
The Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders has delivered a report into the response of emergency services.
While not blaming lower-level members of the emergency services, the report makes strong criticism of some leaders.
Sir John said: "We heard heartbreaking evidence of the injured... hearing the sirens of ambulances, knowing paramedics were close by, expecting their imminent arrival only for them not to arrive in the sort of numbers which were needed."