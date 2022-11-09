Max Embury: 'As a youngster you didn't have any fear'

At just 18 years old, Max Embury commanded a scout car in the Household Cavalry as the Allies advanced through Italy in 1943.

His was in the first British armoured car to enter Rome during its liberation in June 1944.

He later witnessed the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Near the end of the war, he also was forced to make difficult decisions when his unit came under fire from Hitler Youth in Germany.

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, to preserve veterans accounts for future generations.

The BBC is currently working on the project with a number of partners including the Normandy Memorial Trust and Royal British Legion. Some of the stories collected may be shared with our partners and used on BBC News platforms.

