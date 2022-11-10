George Notley: 'We boys didn't know what was ahead'

George Notley grew up in Salisbury and as a child he used to help deliver milk. At one house he visited, he saw a sailor in his smartest uniform and decided on the spot to join the Navy.

At 15 he signed up for the Navy, before World War Two had started.

During the war, he took part in many convoys escorting merchant ships with vital supplies of food, including Operation Pedestal where aid was taken to the island of Malta which was strategically important to the war effort.

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, to preserve veterans' accounts for future generations.

