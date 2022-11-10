Marie Scott: 'I could hear men screaming'

Marie Scott joined the Wrens in 1944, aged 17. Her skills as a trained switchboard operator meant her young age was quietly ignored.

After training, she was swiftly posted to Fort Southwick, the secret communications complex buried in the hills above Portsmouth. This was the nerve centre for Operations Neptune and Overlord - the D-Day landings.

Trained on the new VHF radio systems, Marie’s job on D-Day was to pass messages from the troops on the beaches to the leaders of Operation Overlord - General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery.

When the troops opened their transmission, Marie could hear everything that was happening in Normandy.

