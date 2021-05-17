"Proud" Red Roses fans have been speaking about a "frustrating" loss for England in the women's Rugby World Cup final, which New Zealand won 34 - 31.

England missed out in a tight contest after being reduced to 14 players in the 18th minute when England wing Lydia Thompson was sent off for a high tackle. The loss is England's first since 2019.

The match was played at a sold-out Eden Park in New Zealand's city Auckland, in front of a crowd of 42,579 - a record for woman's rugby game.