Camilla, the Queen Consort, has paid tribute to her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II.

In her first speech in her new role, she said the late monarch was "greatly missed" and that she and the King had drawn "immense comfort" from messages they received after her death.

She was addressing winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition and went on to say "the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief."