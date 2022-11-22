The boy who inspired Jack Grealish's goal celebration at the World Cup has spoken to the BBC about his joy at watching the moment.

The Manchester City forward had promised to do a special move for 12-year-old Finlay, who has cerebral palsy like Grealish's younger sister, when he scored.

That goal came in England's 6-2 thrashing of Iran in Doha, Qatar.

Finlay said seeing the England star celebrate with his dance move was "like a dream".