Sussex Police have released this footage of the moment a disqualified driver crashed a stolen car into a bus stop in Crawley.

The dashcam video shows Monique Moss colliding with the bus stop, before abandoning the car and walking off.

She appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 28 October, where she was sentenced to a total of two years in prison and was further disqualified from driving for four years.

