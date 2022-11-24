King Charles has hosted a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It was part of the first state visit to be held since Charles III ascended the throne.

Some people have questioned the expenditure during a cost of living crisis in Britain.

But cabinet minister Mel Stride defended the lavish banquet saying the visit would boost trade and help the economy grow.

