Single dad Samuel lives in a one bedroom flat in Bristol with his two young sons.

Earlier this month, the BBC visited his home where he is forced to share a bed as there is not enough room for the boys to have their own.

The response to his story has been huge, so Fiona Lamdin went back to show him how many people have been in touch to offer help.

