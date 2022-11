A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed.

Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics.

He said he was told the children's ward had "not got the doctors" and "not got the beds". Yusuf died on Monday.