Muhammad Hussain: I ran away from home to enlist at 16

Muhammad Hussain's father refused to let him join the army. Ignoring his father's advice, he ran away from his home in Rawalpindi, part of pre-Partition India, to enlist.

After training, Sergeant Hussain was sent to Italy, serving as a machine gunner at Monte Cassino, one of the war’s most brutal battles. By the end of the war, Muhammad’s unit had advanced as far as Austria, where they were told of the victory in Europe.

Muhammad was one of thousands from pre-Partition India who joined the British Indian Army and would serve with the British Eighth Army across the North Africa and Italy campaigns. He joined a family tradition - his brother was serving with an artillery division in Burma and his great uncle had served in World War One.

