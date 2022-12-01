Prince William and Catherine watch basketball game in Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Boston in a visit that has been overshadowed by a row over racism back in the UK.

William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey, a member of the Royal Household, resigned on Wednesday after repeatedly asking a black British charity boss where she was "really" from.

A spokesperson for Prince William said "racism has no place in our society".

The royal couple are in the US to hand out awards for their Earthshot Prize.

They will also meet President Joe Biden, the White House has said.