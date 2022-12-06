The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) does not want strikes to go ahead in the Christmas period, but members are being forced into action, the union's general secretary has said.

Speaking to the Today programme, Mick Lynch also accused the government of not allowing train companies to make offers to workers.

Workers at the UK's biggest rail union will walk out from 6pm on 24 December until 27 December as the row over pay and conditions escalates.

This is in addition to several strike dates already announced for December.