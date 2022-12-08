"We know the full truth", Prince Harry says in the opening sequence of the six-part bombshell Netflix series Harry & Meghan.

Since the royal couple stepped back as senior royals in March 2020, they have given several interviews about life in the Royal Family.

The couple have also spoken about their relationship with the media - blaming racist coverage in the tabloid press as a reason for their decision to step back.

Buckingham Palace has not yet responded to the claims in the documentary.

