Teddy kept by Holocaust survivor's side visits Parliament

In December 1942, the government made the shocking announcement that what we now know as the Holocaust was taking place in Nazi-occupied Europe. This prompted MPs to rise to their feet, for a spontaneous moment of silence.

Eight decades later, seven Holocaust survivors – and an important teddy – were invited to meet the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. They then witnessed a minute's silence in the Commons chamber done by the MPs of today.

Video journalist: Thomas Mason

