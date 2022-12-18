Video shows panicked guests at the MNKY HSE restaurant in London's Mayfair fleeing after Christmas decorations caught alight.

London Fire Brigade said the fire had been extinguished before firefighters arrived on Friday night. Three people were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

