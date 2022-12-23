Giggles on the sofa as 'miracle' baby burps mid-interview

A couple, who were diagnosed with cancer within months of each other, have praised the consultant who helped get their baby here safely.

James was diagnosed first and then months later his wife Bethany was diagnosed while she was pregnant.

Bethany's treatment at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital had to take place during her pregnancy with daughter Heidi.

