Merseyside police have asked the public to help identify a gunman, after a 26-year-old woman died in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve.

"We do need more information so that we can find those responsible," said Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims.

"Now is the time for our communities to come together", she added.

Police do not believe the victim, who was out with her sister and friends, was targeted. Four men were also injured in the shooting at The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.