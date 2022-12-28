Iran turmoil set back my recovery - Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has revealed the uprising in Iran and arrests of protesters has set back her recovery to normal life after six years of detention in the country.

In an interview as guest editor of the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe thanked politicians, including Liz Truss, who helped secure her release nine month ago – and wondered whether it would have happened had the uprisings started earlier.

The author also said that her freedom felt like a dream that may not be coming true for others detained in Iran.