On the last day of the year, Gary McKee crossed the finish line of the last of the 365 marathons he has run in 2022.

The father-of-three from Cumbria set himself the challenge of running a marathon a day to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.

Several hours after he completed the last run, the total on his fundraising page reached his target of £1m, which will be shared between the two charities.