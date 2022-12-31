What does it take to raise a guide dog puppy?

The pandemic caused a decline in guide dog partnerships, after puppy breeding and training were paused.

Lisa Allison's is one of more than 2,000 households trying to help, in the hope of providing a blind person with independence.

One of her dogs, Fergall, is now ready for advanced training, so Lisa has to say a difficult goodbye.

Reporter: Sean Dilley

Producer: Katie Roberts

Digital editor: Gem O'Reilly

Camera: Darryl Fedeski and Martin Salter

