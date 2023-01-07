Royal biographer and friend of King Charles, Jonathan Dimbleby, has suggested that a "wise counsellor" would have told Prince Harry to "reach out in private" if he wanted to rebuild his relationship with his father and brother.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Dimbleby was asked whether there were any similarities between sensational allegations made in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, and an interview that he did with the then Prince Charles in 1994.