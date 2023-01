The mother of Leah Ware, who was one of two women killed by Mark Brown, says she is desperate for the murderer to tell her where her daughter is.

Rebecca Martin told the BBC's Duncan Kennedy that she would beg Brown for the information and that she cannot forgive him for the crime.

Brown has been given two life sentences, to be served concurrently, and told he would spend a minimum of 49 years in prison.

'Pure evil' killer jailed over women's murders