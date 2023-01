A Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and sexual assaults over an 18-year period.

David Carrick, 48, admitted a total of 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women.

He was suspended from duty as an armed officer when he was arrested in October 2021.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said the “devastating” case was “a step back” for policing.